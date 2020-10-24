Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs exert pressure on operating margin. Its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern. Nonetheless, Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from the company’s compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $170 million and $5 million from alternative investments in 2020. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIGI. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

SIGI stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 797,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

