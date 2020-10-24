KB Home (NYSE:KBH) COO Sells $376,671.04 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Selective Insurance Group Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Selective Insurance Group Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
KB Home COO Sells $376,671.04 in Stock
KB Home COO Sells $376,671.04 in Stock
Marsh & McLennan Companies Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Marsh & McLennan Companies Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Silgan Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra
Silgan Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra
Martin Marietta Materials Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank
Martin Marietta Materials Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank
Trend Micro Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
Trend Micro Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report