Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marsh & McLennan have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, enhancements to digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing over the past several years driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. It has maintained a strong balance sheet and generated consistent financial cash flows for the past several years. Its disciplined capital management has enabled it to undertake prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, it has been suffering a low investment income phase. Its rising operating expenses and high debt level continue to bother. High exposure to adverse forex and weak guidance remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

