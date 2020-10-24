Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Silgan by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.