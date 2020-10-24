Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $262.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
