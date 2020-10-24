Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $262.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

