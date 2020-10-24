Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMICY. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trend Micro in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trend Micro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

TMICY stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

