Northland Securities Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $28.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Calix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.