Joseph C. Hete Sells 10,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $429,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

