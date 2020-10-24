JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Price Target to $42.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CTB opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.56. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

