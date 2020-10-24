JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $24.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Meritor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

