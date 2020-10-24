Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:MGA opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

