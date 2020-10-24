Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 15,994 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,261 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $21,449.61.

Shares of KALV opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

