JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $48.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gentherm by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

