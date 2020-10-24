JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $48.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.46.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
