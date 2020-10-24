BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

BWA stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 681,906 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the period.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

