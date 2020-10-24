Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

