JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $11.00

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $833.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

