Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of ADNT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

The Fly

