NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Raised to $39.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.81 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $53,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $337,329.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,142. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NETGEAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

