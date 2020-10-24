Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

NYSE TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,321 shares of company stock worth $6,901,843 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

