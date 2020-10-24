Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $255.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

Shares of SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 59.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

