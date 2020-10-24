Gerald L. Salzman Sells 700 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $275.16 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average is $270.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 40.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DJCO. BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

