Gerald L. Salzman Sells 700 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $275.16 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average is $270.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.76.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DJCO. BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
