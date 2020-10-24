Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $110.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,843. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 154.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,527 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

