(PRE.PH) (NYSE:PRE.PH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Shares of (PRE.PH) (NYSE:PRE.PH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $26.27. (PRE.PH) shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 17,562 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

About (PRE.PH) (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance worldwide. It operates through three segments: Property & Casualty, Specialty, and Life and Health. The company reinsures various risks, including agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial risks, marine, motor, multiline, and property, as well as mortality, longevity, accident, and health products.

