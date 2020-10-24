NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors also posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,959.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

