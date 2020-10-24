Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $183,036.16 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BMI stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

