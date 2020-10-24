Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $65.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.16 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $48.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $257.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $261.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.75 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $420.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,230 shares of company stock worth $5,344,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

