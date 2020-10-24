Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post $102.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $103.00 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $425.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $426.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $459.60 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $461.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORR. ValuEngine cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $717.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 801,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

