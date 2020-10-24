$84.58 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $84.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.98 million. Freshpet posted sales of $65.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $321.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.81 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $407.46 million, with estimates ranging from $402.06 million to $422.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $630,552.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $126.60.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

