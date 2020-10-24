Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $21.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

