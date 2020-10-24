Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $61.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $264.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.10 million to $267.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $463.30 million to $514.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $142.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.13. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $166.31.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

