Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.86

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $279.86 and traded as low as $273.75. Accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 14,698 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

In related news, insider Fern MacDonald bought 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £8,706.75 ($11,375.42).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

