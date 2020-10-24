John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $207.44

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.44 and traded as low as $201.50. John Wood Group shares last traded at $208.30, with a volume of 1,597,342 shares changing hands.

WG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,545.34). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,730.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

