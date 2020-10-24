Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.75

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.75 and traded as low as $34.60. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 305,605 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

