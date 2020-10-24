First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.77

Shares of First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.30. First Resource Bank shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,146 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Resource Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps.

