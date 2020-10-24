First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.77

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.30. First Resource Bank shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,146 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Resource Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

About First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.04 Million
Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.04 Million
Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million
Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million
$84.58 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc This Quarter
$84.58 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion
Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million
Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million
Accesso Technology Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.86
Accesso Technology Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.86


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report