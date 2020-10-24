Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as low as $10.58. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 181,517 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $360.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

