Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.97

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.97 and traded as low as $25.03. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 481,471 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $119,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 89.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,349,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after buying an additional 1,106,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2,574.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 288,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.