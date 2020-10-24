ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.60. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

