First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.63. First National shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2,045 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $28,854.42. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. First National comprises approximately 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

