Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) vs. AU Min Africa PTY (NASDAQ:GRYEF) Financial Contrast

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casella Waste Systems and AU Min Africa PTY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 4.52% 36.07% 4.59% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and AU Min Africa PTY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $743.29 million 3.79 $31.65 million $0.85 68.49 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats AU Min Africa PTY on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and/or operated 43 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.