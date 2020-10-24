TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.63. TSS shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 3,841 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.04 Million
Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.04 Million
Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million
Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million
$84.58 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc This Quarter
$84.58 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion
Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million
Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million
Accesso Technology Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.86
Accesso Technology Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.86


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report