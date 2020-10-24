TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.63. TSS shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 3,841 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

