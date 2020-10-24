Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.74

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $12.51. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 268,471 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHP.UN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

