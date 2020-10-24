Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $2.00. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,111,552 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 2.07.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

