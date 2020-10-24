Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.00. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

