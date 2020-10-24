AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 62,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $640,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

