Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.36

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.36 and traded as low as $125.00. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 23,478 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company. FinnCap increased their price target on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

