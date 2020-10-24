City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.13

Shares of City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.13 and traded as low as $86.50. City of London Group shares last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

