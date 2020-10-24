Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.76

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.76 and traded as low as $75.15. Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 76,585 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 million and a PE ratio of 32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

