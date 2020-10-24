Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.08

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.08 and traded as low as $134.40. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 2,126,307 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.08.

About Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

