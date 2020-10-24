Parity Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.00. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 195,597 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.93.

Parity Group (LON:PTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

