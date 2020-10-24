OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.13

OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.76. OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 265,657 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.

OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

